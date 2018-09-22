Flipped box truck blocks I-95 at I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - An early morning crash involving a flipped box truck has blocked all northbound lanes at the Interstate 95 at the Interstate 10 split just past the Fuller Warren Bridge.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the accident just after 5:15 Saturday morning. A Penske Box carrying pallets of water was traveling north on I-95. When his load shifted causing the box truck to flip over onto the driver's side.

The truck's roof opened spilling the loaded pallets onto the road. The hazmat team was also dispatched because of a diesel fuel leak.

The driver was taken to UF Health with minor injuries. But he is expected to be OK. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

