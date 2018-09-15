Florence evacuees welcome twins at Naval Hospital Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A military family welcomed twin baby girls at Naval Hospital Jacksonville on Thursday after they evacuated from North Carolina due to Hurricane Florence.

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Digregorio and his wife, Danielle, said they were nervous to leave Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, where they are stationed, because Danielle was 37 weeks pregnant with twins, but they decided to evacuate Tuesday afternoon.

"Our doctor and our family felt like it was the right thing to do," the parents said in a statement. "We were confident we could make the drive, which is normally seven hours but turned out to be a long 12 hours."

Soon after the Digregorios arrived at their family's home in St. Augustine, where the two are originally from, Danielle went into labor early Thursday morning.

The parents welcomed their twin girls, Sadie and Scarlett, at 9:30 a.m.

"The nurses and doctors at Naval Hospital Jacksonville have been awesome, and everything worked out perfectly with the care here," the couple said in the statement. "Our little hurricane babies are safe."

