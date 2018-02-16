Florida 6th grader arrested for note threatening school shooting

A vulgar note threatening a mass shooting at a Broward County middle school led to the arrest Thursday of a sixth grade student, according to Local10.com.

The arrest was reported at Nova Middle School in Davie, which is roughly 26 miles south of Parkland, where a gunman killed 17 people in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Wednesday.

The 11-year-old girl, whose name was withheld because of her age, slipped the handwritten threat under the door of the assistant principal's office.

"I will bring a gun to school to kill all of you ugly *** kids and teachers *****. I will bring the gun Feb. 15, 18. Be prepared ****!" the note warned.

In addition to surveillance footage that captured the young girl delivering the note, she also admitted doing it in a written confession, Local10.com reported.

The child, who went into hysterics when she owned up to the incident, told police that another student had put her up to it, according to the report.

