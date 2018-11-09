Florida bobcat spotted running off with giant green iguana

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. - A tourist learned quickly that anything can happen in Florida.

A photo, taken by Vincent Sinagria while on a tour of the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge in Boynton Beach, went viral on Friday after showing a large, green iguana being munched on by the bobcat.

"Green iguanas are not native to South Florida, so this bobcat is doing good by preying on a non-native species." Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge posted on Facebook.

According to AJC, the iguana population in South Florida has been growing and causing various issues.

