Tampa boy bitten by rattlesnake has climbing medical bills

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa-area 6-year-old is recovering after being bitten by a venomous snake in Weeki Wachee on Monday. Now, his family is facing thousands of dollars in medical bills.

Kyden Debyah was bitten by a pygmy rattlesnake near his big toe. His mother killed the snake with a rake and brought it to the emergency room.

The boy had to be given 18 vials of antivenin before the swelling started to go down. The antivenin vials cost $11,000 each, and are not covered by the family's insurance.

Pygmy Rattlesnake

If you would like to help pay for the medical bills, you can donate HERE.

The family writes: "Kyden just turned 6 years old. He has a smile and personality that everyone has fallen in love with. He cracks jokes all the time and is always cheering everyone up! He is the light of our lives! If you can’t donate, prayers and love are also appreciated!!"

