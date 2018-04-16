Florida boy's custom wheelchair stolen from driveway

BRANDON, Fla. - A father's plea for the return of his son's stolen wheelchair has been shared by hundreds of people on social media.

On Monday, Andrew Dennis posted on Facebook that his son's wheelchair was stolen from the family's driveway right before his son went to school in Brandon.

"This morning I put my sons wheelchair out next to my about mailbox about 5-10 minutes before his school bus came, Dennis wrote. "I've done this every morning for two years. The bus loads the chair while I got my son out the door. When the bus arrived this morning my sons wheelchair was gone."

The father said that his son's glasses and backpack were also stolen.

"His backpack with his glasses where taken too. All I'm asking is that they are returned to us. No questions asked. I'll even throw a reward in if it's found. This is my sons primary way of moving around the community."

The dad says his 6-year-old son is epileptic, and the wheelchair is is the only way transport him when he has a seizure.

If you have any information, please contact police immediately.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.