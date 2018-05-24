Florida brewery unveils edible 'Eco Six Pack Rings'

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - One South Florida brewery is saving turtles, one six-pack at a time.

Saltwater Brewery in Delray Beach announced the launch of their " Eco Six Pack Rings" that are 100 percent biodegradable, compostable and plastic-free.

They claim they are the environmentally-friendly alternative to plastic rings.

Once in the ocean, the six-pack rings gradually disintegrate over the course of a few months, Craftbeer.com reports.

SaltWater Brewery six-packs will be sold at South Florida stores including Publix, Whole Foods and ABC Liquors.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.