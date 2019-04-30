'Preferably Caucasian' Florida job opening goes viral

TAMPA, Fla. - A job advertisement has gone viral after allegedly searching for a "white" candidate.

The job description published by Cynet Systems, a recruiting company based out of Virginia, was posted as followed:

Preferably Caucasian who has good technical background including knowledge of RPA

Relationship individual who can get more opportunities and build the account."

As you can imagine, the post went viral after someone called out Cynet Systems for the racist ad.

"Uh, hey @cynetjobs - what's with this? Your job listing for a mid-senior level business development position's top qualification is "Preferably Caucasian" How could you POSSIBLY think that's okay?"

The company replied with this: “Cynet apologizes for the anger & frustration caused by the offensive job post. It does not reflect our core values of inclusivity & equality. The individuals involved have been terminated. We will take this as a learning experience & will continue to serve our diverse community.”

