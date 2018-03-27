Florida congresswoman wants background checks for ammunition buyers

Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A South Florida congresswoman said Monday that a bill she recently filed in the U.S. House, along with a companion bill in the U.S. Senate, would close a federal loophole that allows anyone to buy ammunition.

The bill proposed by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., would require ammunition buyers to undergo instant background checks using the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which is the system used for firearms purchases.

Wasserman Schultz's announcement comes days after thousands across the country participated in the "March for Our Lives" event to end gun violence.

"I can assure you that Saturday was day one. Saturday was a launch pad," Wasserman Schultz said. "So anyone that thinks that was the end is sadly mistaken."

Federal law already prohibits the sale of weapons or ammunition to felons, domestic abusers and dangerously mentally ill individuals.

"And yet, unlike firearms purchases, someone who wants to go into a store that sells ammunition can buy as much ammunition as they want without so much as being asked their first name or any other question and walk out," Wasserman Schultz said.

She said her bill would close that loophole.

"The Ammunition Background Check Act of 2018 that I filed on Thursday, and that is being filed in the U.S. Senate by Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, will close that gaping loophole to require all buyers of ammunition to undergo an instant background check," Wasserman Schultz said.

The bill still has a long road ahead of it before it can become law. It would have to go to a committee and be passed by a Republican-controlled Congress.

WPLG/WJXT 2018