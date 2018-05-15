Florida deputies rescue puppy from hot car

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office rescued a puppy Sunday from a hot car by smashing through the car window. Police said it was 92 degrees outside.

The puppy was squealing, panting heavily, and in distress. Due to the continued state of panic and distress of the puppy, Deputy Matheny broke the driver’s side window to rescue the pup, a post explained.

"DST Waters gave the dog water and placed her in a cool patrol car until Animal Control arrived and took custody."

The department said the puppy is ok. The driver/owner of the pup William Sparkman, DOB: 5/5/93 was located and arrested for Conservation-Animals:Torment Deprive.

