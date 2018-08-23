Florida fire crews heading to Oregon

A wildfire flares up in the hills above Warm Springs, Ore., July 1, 2018, as members of the Warm Springs Hotshot firefighting crew prepare to battle it. Most Warm Springs Hotshots belong to one of the three Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With large parts of the western United States continuing to grapple with damaging wildfires, Florida is sending more help.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Thursday that 20 of the state’s firefighters are going to help battle fires in Oregon.

The Friday morning deployment will bring to 132 the total number of Florida Forest Service personnel helping fight fires across the country.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which includes the forest service, did not provide details in a news release about where the Florida firefighters will work in Oregon.

“We are committed to protecting lives, homes and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire both at home and across the country,” state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said in a prepared statement.

News Service of Florida