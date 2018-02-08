Florida firefighters help boy stuck in claw machine

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A little boy in Titusville wiggled his way into a claw machine, after seeing a toy that caught his eye, firefighters said.

In a social media post, the Titusville Fire Department said Mason was eating at a restaurant with his family when he decided he wanted a stuffed animal.

Mason crawled into the machine and couldn't get out, firefighters said.

The boy was never in any distress and an off-duty lieutenant was able to help get him out safely with “minimal damage to the game.”

Firefighters said Mason was still able to get a stuffed animal.

