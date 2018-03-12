Florida fishermen come within inches of 14-foot-long great white shark

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A group of Florida fisherman got an up close look at one of the most powerful creatures in the water over the weekend.

The group was on board a charter boat off the coast of Fernandina Beach when a 14-foot-long great white shark approached the vessel.

According to the report, the shark went around the back of the boat and ate a half of a 50-pound drum. The shark was hooked on a line, returned and at the other half of the drum.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.