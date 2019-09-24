Florida high school football player's organs will be donated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The mother of a high school football player says he's been taken off life support days after collapsing during a game in Florida.

Marcia Nelson told the congregation at Gateway Baptist Church in St. Petersburg that Jacquez Welch's organs will be donated. The Tampa Bay Times reports he was removed from life support Monday.

Nelson says seven lives will be saved by her 17-year-old son.

Welch played for Northeast High School in St. Petersburg. He collapsed Friday night while making a group tackle and never got up.

News outlets report doctors found a rare, preexisting undiagnosed brain condition called arteriovenous malformation. Nelson says the injury had nothing to do with football.

Welch had just received an offer to play football for Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota, next year.

