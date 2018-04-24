Florida high school investigating teen's racist 'promposal' sign

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida teen is in hot water after he asked a girl to prom using a racist message. Now the school district is investigating.

Over the weekend, this post appeared on social media. A Riverview High School student, whom we are not identifying, asked a girl to prom with this message- 'If I was black I'd be picking cotton. But I'm white so I'm picking you.'

"We've been knowing him since freshman year. I never thought he would say something like that, but...." Nolan Perez, Riverview High School Student, told WFLA.

Erin Williams shared the post that has since gone viral. She and other students are outraged. "I think it was something that he thought was gonna be funny, but it's not."

The Sarasota County School District is now investigating. Officials have spoken with the teen and his parents.

The student has since apologized. The school district has not announced whether he will face any disciplinary action.

