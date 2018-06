JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run Saturday morning on Beaver Street.

FHP says the suspect car is red or maroon with a missing tail light and possible damage to the right side.

FHP did not release a brand or make that may be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

