Flooding in North Carolina causes Interstate closures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many of the evacuees who have been staying in hotels in Northeast Florida are ready to head home. So many in fact the Florida Highway Patrol is asking all out-of state drivers to avoid Interstate 95 using North Carolina highways.

Flash Floods and relentless rain have prompted officials to close parts of 100 major roads.

A 16-mile stretch of Interstate 95 is already closed and state transportation officials expects other portions of the road to be shut down near Lumberton as the Lumber River rises.

A smaller portion of Interstate 40 is also closed.

Flash flooding on roads could continue for several days. North Carolina officials said they want to prevent thousands of people from potentially being stranded due to sudden flooding.

Officials in North Carolina are working with officials in other states to get the word out to motorists to avoid the Carolinas and find alternate routes through the neighboring states of Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia.

At a truck stop along I-95, people are stopping in to fill up, get what they need for the trip, and head north.

Officials with the visitors’ bureau, ‘Visit Jacksonville’ also said nearly all Jacksonville hotels were completely booked last night.

One man at the truck stop who evacuated with his family from Summerville, South Carolina said they stayed for Hurricane Matthew and did not want to do it again. He’s also been able to get an update on how his home fared in the storm.

A steady stream of people who evacuated their homes to stay safe in Jacksonville from Hurricane Florence have been taking advantage of free tickets to watch the University of Florida take on Colorado State. The Gators extended the invitation to evacuees for the showdown in the Swamp. It's another sign of Floridians providing relief as the storm passes.

