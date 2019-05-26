Florida lawmaker says God asked him to file bill banning abortions

CNN

Pensacola, Fl. - A Pensacola lawmaker plans to introduce a bill that would ban abortions in Florida, saying God asked him to do it, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Representative Mike Hill is modeling his bill after the law passed by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, the paper reports.

This will not be the first ban Rep. Hill has proposed to Florida lawmakers. Earlier this year, at the start of the 2019 legislative session, he filed HB-235, banning abortions once a heartbeat is detected. At the time, Hill called his decision to file the bill his, "constitutional oath."

Just last month, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a controversial bill into law, banning abortions statewide 6 weeks into a pregnancy. The ACLU has said it plans to challenge the law before it goes into effect January 1, 2020.

