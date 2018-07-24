Florida man accused of stealing celebrity IDs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 48-year-old Florida man was arrested in Georgia on 22 counts of identity fraud, and some of the stolen IDs were of nationally known sports figures and celebrities with homes in Florida.

Michael Todd Watters, 48, who used to live in Ocoee, Florida, was arrested on a warrant stemming from a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation. The case began in September 2015 when Watters gave an alias to Altamonte Springs police investigating a report of drug use. During a search of his home, officers said they found several counterfeit driver’s licenses and evidence that Watters intended to engage in fraudulent activity.

FDLE agents said they learned that Watters had obtained personal information of at least 22 people.

According to the criminal complaint, the victims included John Morgan, of Morgan & Morgan; tennis player Jennifer Capriati; baseball players Johnny Damon, Barry Larkin and Jonathan Papelbon; and former Miami Dolphins coach Joe Philbin.

Agents learned information found on counterfeit driver’s licenses matched the true numbers and/or dates of birth belonging to actual victims. In other instances, victims’ information was used on blank counterfeit checks. Watters is in the Seminole County Jail, held on $220,000 bond.

