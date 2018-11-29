Florida man charged with punching, squeezing life out of baby

LARGO, Fla. - Pinellas County deputies arrested Artem Eydelman, who is accused of punching and squeezing 7-week-old Gwendolyn Eydelman earlier this month until she lost consciousness. He was brought into custody a week after the baby's death.

Eydelman, 29, told deputies he fed the infant Nov. 17 and put her in a crib before falling asleep. He said she wasn't breathing when he checked on her 15 minutes later.

Investigators found inconsistencies in his story. Eydelman later told officers he punched Artem out of frustration while changing her diaper.

Authorities said Eydelman is not the biological father of the infant but met the mother while she was three months pregnant.

