Man dies after eating raw oyster, Florida Health said

SARASOTA, Fla. - A 71-year-old man died after eating an oyster that had flesh eating bacteria on it, WWSB reports.

The report said the Sarasota man died from a gastro-intestinal illness. It states the man ate the oyster on July 8th and died two days later.

The name of the restaurant where the man ate the oyster was not released.

"Vibrio vulnificus is often mislabeled as flesh-eating bacteria but it is very important to note that it is not flesh-eating bacteria. Vibrio vulnificus is a naturally occurring bacteria in warm, salty or brackish water," Florida Department of Health said. Infections are rare.

