Florida man pleads guilty to involvement in dog fighting ring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Pasco County man who ran a dogfighting ring that operated in Jacksonville and central Florida pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Tyler Christian McGovern, 32, faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine for violating the animal fighting provisions of the Animal Welfare Act.

According to a copy of the plea agreement, McGovern and co-conspirators were collectively known as the Triangle Gang. The group sponsored pit bull fights in Duval, Marion and Sumter counties.

McGovern's charge stems from a March 2017 raid at a Sumter County property belonging to one of the gang's members. Investigators seized eight pit bulls along with dog fighting equipment and supplies.

A sentencing date for McGovern has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.