Florida man shoplifted from Kohl's minutes after interviewing for job there, police say

Dominick Breedlove, 24, was arrested Wednesday for shoplifting from a Florida Kohl's store where he had interviewed for a job minutes earlier. (Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Only in Florida.

A man was arrested Wednesday for shoplifting from a Florida Kohl's store minutes after interviewing for a job there, police said.

Dominick Breedlove, 24, is facing charges for retail theft.

Breedlove arrived at the store for a job interview about 3:20 p.m., Hernando County deputies told WTVT. After the interview, he went to the shoe department where he reportedly found a pair of Nike sneakers without a security tag.

The man then went to his car to get a Kohl's bag from a previous shopping trip and returned to the shoe department, according to a loss prevention officer who was watching him. He proceeded to put two pairs of women's shoes in the bag -- a pair of Nike Air Bella TR shoes, valued at $80; and a pair of Nike Elite TR shoes, valued at $70.

Breedlove left the store with the shoes, making no attempt to pay for them, police said.

Deputies waiting outside the store arrested Breedlove and took him to the Hernando County Detention Center.

