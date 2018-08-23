Florida man with face tattoos has new mugshot

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man, whose face seems to evolve with each mugshot, was arrested on Aug. 22 by Putnam County deputies and charged with burglary and vehicle theft. He has no bond.

According to the Palatka Police Department, Robert Hardister was arrested in May on Pinoeer Road in connection to a vehicle theft that occurred at Futch's Tractor Deport.

In March, Robert Hardister landed himself in the St. Johns County Jail. Records show Hardister was booked on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Court records show he's been arrested numerous times, most of which took place in Palm Beach.

News4Jax collected some the mugshots that he's racked up over the years. The images show a remarkable transformation from fresh-faced to tattoo-laced.

