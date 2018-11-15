Florida fugitive's mug shot goes viral

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A mug shot of a Florida fugitive has gone viral after it was posted on the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The arrest announcement of Charles Dion McDowell, 31, quickly caught the attention of the community, and others, over his large neck.

Over 227,000 comments were made as of Thursday morning.

Here are some of the comments that were made on the photo:

"I think i know him. He's from my neck of the woods."

"All I wanna know is how this was geNECKically possible??!"

"Y'all so neckgative I swear."

"His favorite fruit must be necktarines."

"Dude ain’t got no Adam’s apple! He got an Adam’s apple tree!"

McDowell faces a multitude of drug-related charges. He was also arrested for fleeing police. He is currently being held at the Escambia County Jail on a bond of $57,000.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.