Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Sebring girl

SEBRING, Fla. - A Missing Child Alert was issued Monday night for a 14-year-old Sebring girl, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Michaela Graham has brown eyes and brown hair, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, officials said.

Graham was last seen in the 1300 block of Glenwood Avenue in Sebring, Florida. She was wearing light peach or pink pants with writing on them and a red, short-sleeve shirt, the FDLE said. She has superficial cuts on her left arm.

Officials said the teen may be in the company of Elizabeth Wortman, 37. They may be traveling in a blue, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts is asked to call the FDLE or the Sebring Police Department at 863-402-7200.

