Florida mom injured after vape pen battery explodes

TAMPA, Fla. - Two people in Tampa are injured after a vape pen explosion. They both suffered second-degree burns in the incident.

"It burns, it hurts, there's a lot of bruising around it," Melisa Hernandez, owner of the vape pen, said.

Melisa said her vape pen battery exploded in her bag while she was carrying her 3-year-old daughter Friday.

"I heard the explosion and then I seen the fire shoot and I thought somebody hit me with a firework," Melisa said.

Hernandez said that stream of fire was this battery shooting out of the bag that was around her shoulder.

She says it hit her aunt in the face, leaving both of them with second degree burns.

Hernandez said the batteries were inside a plastic container away from harmful objects.

She bought them from Tampa Vapor Shop in Riverview. The owner told WFLA he teaches everyone how to properly store batteries.

No word on what company made the batteries since the labels melted off.

