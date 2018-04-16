Florida mother charged after newborns' 'suspicious' deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A central Florida mother is under arrest after her two infants died under what authorities call “suspicious circumstances” over the weekend.

Rachael Lynn Thomas, 30, was booked into the Brevard County jail on two counts of felony child neglect and one count of felony evidence tampering, jail records show.

Officers were called to Thomas’ home on Laurel Oak Street in West Melbourne about noon Sunday, where they learned of the newborns’ deaths, according to a news release.

“There are suspicious circumstances involved,” the release stated, though police did not elaborate.

The cause and manner of the children’s deaths have not yet been determined.

Thomas remains in custody in lieu of $30,000 bond, jail records show.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.