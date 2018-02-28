Florida not among best states, per new survey

Florida does not rank among the best states in the U.S., at least according to a new survey posted by the US News and World Report.

Florida ranked 15th out of the 50 states on the list. Some of the criteria for the rankings included health care, education, infrastructure, crime and quality of life. Health care and education were weighted most heavily, because those measures were deemed more important to people.

Florida ranked in the top 10 for education, economy and fiscal stability. However, it received less-than-average marks in health care, crime and quality of life.

Florida ranked higher than Georgia in the rankings. The Peach State ranked 31st.

Iowa was deemed "the best state" in the survey.

Louisiana was last.

To read the entire survey, click here.

