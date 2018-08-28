Florida offers license-free saltwater fishing on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Families and visitors can take part in some license-free saltwater fishing on Saturday as Florida celebrates the Labor Day holiday weekend, Gov. Rick Scott's office announced.

The license-free fishing day is one of eight such occasions offered each year by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Saltwater license-free fishing days are a chance for anglers to fish for saltwater fish without needing a recreational saltwater fishing permit.

“September 1 is a unique license-free fishing day, not only because it brings family and friends together for the Labor Day holiday weekend but it also coincides with National Fishing Month, which ends on Sunday, Sept. 2," Gary Jennings, Director of Keep Florida Fishing, said.

Please note, all bag limits, seasons and size restrictions still apply on license-free fishing days. To learn more about these license-free days, visit MyFWC.com/License.

Saturday, Nov. 24 will be the next, and final, day that FWC will offer license-free saltwater fishing this year.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.