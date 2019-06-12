Florida officer charged in identity theft & fraud case

LIVE OAK, Fla. - A Florida police officer who moonlights as a private investigator is accused of bilking a client out of thousands of dollars he used for personal expenses.

Officer Reginald Akins, 56, was suspended Tuesday following his arrest on identity theft, credit card fraud and grand theft charges, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

At the request of Jasper Police Chief Jeffrey McGuire, FDLE launched its investigation into Akins in April in response to a complaint about him using a client’s credit card without authorization.

The investigation found Akins charged $6,800 to the victim’s card for Harley-Davidson motorcycle accessories, $1,000 for a car down payment and nearly $200 on eyeglasses, FDLE said.

Akins was booked Tuesday into the Suwannee County jail and released less than an hour later after posting $45,000 bond, jail records show.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims in this case. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the FDLE’s Live Oak field office at 386-330-2840.

