Florida officer helps homeless man shave before job interview

It was a true act of kindness

By Greg Wallenfelsz / Facebook

TALLAHASSEE - A Florida cop lends a helping hand, and razor, to a homeless person.

Officer Tony Carlson shaved the beard of a man who wanted to clean up his appearance for an upcoming job interview.

Passers-by noticed the act of kindness and one person took a video of it, which quickly went viral.

The Tallahassee Police Department also posted about it on its Facebook page.

The newly-shaved man, whose name is Phil, is hoping to get hired at a local McDonalds.
 

