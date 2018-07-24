Florida officer helps homeless man shave before job interview

TALLAHASSEE - A Florida cop lends a helping hand, and razor, to a homeless person.

Officer Tony Carlson shaved the beard of a man who wanted to clean up his appearance for an upcoming job interview.

Passers-by noticed the act of kindness and one person took a video of it, which quickly went viral.

The Tallahassee Police Department also posted about it on its Facebook page.

The newly-shaved man, whose name is Phil, is hoping to get hired at a local McDonalds.



