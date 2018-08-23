Florida resident accused of cyberstalking former schoolmate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Thursday, accused of conducting an extensive cyberstalking campaign that targeted his former schoolmate, a 30-year-old Massachusetts woman whose name is being withheld to protect her privacy.

Byron A. Cardozo, 34, listed as living in both Jacksonville and Tamarac, Florida, was charged in a recently unsealed indictment with one count of cyberstalking and one count of making interstate threats. Cardozo was detained following an initial appearance before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Patrick M. Hunt in the Southern District of Florida.

The case was investigated by the FBI. He will face trial in Boston.

According to the unsealed indictment, Cardozo is charged with engaging in an 18-month cyberstalking and threats campaign targeting the victim. Agents said he launched his campaign in February 2017, shortly after the victim wrote and had published in an online magazine, an essay describing a traumatic sexual encounter she had with Cardozo when she was about 13 and he was 17 when they attended the same school in Florida.

She used pseudonyms for Cardozo and others in the essay. Prosecutors said he sent hundreds of online communications, many of which he made in the “comments” section to the essay. In the communications, Cardozo is accused of claiming that the victim had fabricated her claims about the coercive nature of the 2001 sexual encounter, provided graphic descriptions of his purported consensual sexual encounter with the victim and described how he continued to masturbate to the victim’s photographs.

Cardozo also made express and implicit threats to injure the victim. At other times, he also apologized to her for the traumatic sexual experience in 2001, asked for forgiveness, expressed his love for her, and made veiled threats to commit suicide “because of you.”

Prosecutors said Cardozo continued to harass and threaten the victim despite the fact that she had obtained a state court order in April 2017, forbidding him from communication with her.

