Florida's Food Stamp Participation up 80%

Florida's food stamp participation soared 80 percent between September and October of last year according to the USDA.

After Hurricane Irma devastated parts of the Sunshine State, food assistance was given to the state for those struggling after the storm. The assistance started on Sept. 10 and is continuing.

2,580,685 Floridians signed up in that month alone.

Texas also saw a hike in food stamp recipients. After Hurricane Harvey, there was a 28 percent hike in participation.

This is the highest participation in the country since 2015.

