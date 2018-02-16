Florida school shooting revives debate over gun laws

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Discussion about stricter gun laws has resurfaced after the nation's deadliest school shooting in more than five years.

Authorities said the 19-year-old gunman used a AR-15 to kill 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

One local gun advocate says the semi-automatic rifle is not the problem. Meanwhile, some lawmakers say there needs to be more gun control.

Eric Friday, attorney for Florida Carry, said the problem is not the gun, but the people who use them.

"The idea of banning it because some people misuse it is as absurd as, 'Let's ban cars because some people drive drunk with them,'" Friday said.

He said the AR-15 is the most popular, commonly sold rifle in the United States today. It was created in the 1950s-1960s for hunting before the military purchased it. Today, people use it for hog hunting and home defense.

It’s a semi-automatic, which means you have to pull the trigger each time to fire a bullet.

Despite its history, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida, said more needs to be done to protect the community from future attacks.

"We got to say enough is enough. At some point, we as a society, have got to come together and put a stop to this," Nelson said. "This senator grew up on a ranch. I have hunted all my life. I have had guns all my life. I still hunt with my son but an AR-15 is not for hunting. It's for killing."

Authorities said the Florida school shooting suspect passed a background check and legally purchased the semi-automatic rifle from a dealer in Florida in February 2017.

