Florida teacher's emotional post after Parkland shooting goes viral

After a school shooting, are parents to blame?

A post made by a Teacher of the Year at a Florida middle school has gone viral after she says parents need to "step up" when it comes to their kids' behavior.

"Parents: it’s time to STEP UP! Be the parent that actually gives a crap!," Kelly Guthrie Raley said. "Be the annoying mom that pries and knows what your kid is doing. STOP being their friend. They have enough “friends” at school. Be their parent."

Raley says she loves hunting and four-wheeling in her spare time. She also added that she grew up with guns in her home.

“But you know what? My parents NEVER supported any bad behavior from me,” Raley said.

She said when she began teaching 20 years ago, she never had to worry about calling a student’s parents and getting cussed out, told to go to hell, or threatened with a public shaming all because she was calling out their child’s behavior. Something, she said, has got to change.

“This post wasn’t about gun control,” she said. “This was me, loving the crap out of people and wanting the best for them. This was about my school babies and knowing that God created each one for greatness, and just wanting them to reach their futures.”

Raley's post has been shared more than 722,000 times.

