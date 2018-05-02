Florida a top state for small business

The Sunshine State placed seventh on the list of most entrepreneurial states, with focus on small and medium-sized businesses per capita. Amazon assembled the list based on the number of items those small businesses sold on its site.

Utah was the top state on the list, followed by California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey.

Washington, Florida, Delaware, Massachusetts and Oregon round out the top 10.

Amazon says half of the items sold on its site worldwide are from medium and small-sized businesses. Amazon recently built a distribution center in Jacksonville and announced it will implement same-day shipping on certain items in the River City.

