Woman's dog missing after car stolen in Starke

STARKE, Fla. - A woman in Starke is looking for her missing dog after her car was stolen with her two Boston Terriers inside.

Kathy Minton said she walked into the Circle K convenience store near the intersection of U.S. 301 and State Road 16 about 3 a.m. Friday to get a drink.

She left her keys and her two Boston terriers in the car. When she returned, she noticed the 2013 Ford Focus was gone along with the dogs.

At first, Minton thought someone was playing a prank on her. But the car hasn't surfaced and she's still looking for one of two dogs.

The second dog was found about five miles away near Walmart in Starke. The other dog, Tucker, is still missing.

Minton said she's putting out fliers around town, circulating a post on social media, and offering a $1,000 reward for Tucker's safe return.

