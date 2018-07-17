Florida woman kills mother after she left her out of will, police say

Gabriela Perero is accused of killing her 85-year-old mother after learning she wouldn't be receiving an inheritance. (WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale woman beat her 85-year-old mother to death after learning that she left her out of her will, WPLG reports.

WPLG said according to the report, Gabriela Perero, 53, pushed her mother to the floor, grabbed her by the arms and "ripped her skin off."

Perero told police she had gotten into the fight after learning her siblings would receive an inheritance and she would not, the report states.

Perero faces charges of premeditated murder and aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. She remains in jail without bond.

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.