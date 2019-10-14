Florida woman loses arm, foot in plane propeller accident

KEY WEST, Fla. - KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman has been hospitalized after losing her arm and foot when she was struck by a plane propeller at Key West International Airport.

Monroe County Sheriff's officials say the woman was a passenger in a private plane on Saturday night. The pilot left the plane while it was running to check on a potential mechanical issue. The female passenger also exited the plane and walked around to the front when she was struck by the propeller.

Rebecca Lynn Gray, 45, of Fort Myers, was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center and then airlifted to a Miami-area hospital in stable condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Bradenton Hearld reported.

No other details were given.

