Florida woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman charged with murdering her husband told investigators she accidentally stabbed him after tripping on a rug.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Rachel Fidanian of Lakeland was charged this week with second-degree murder for the June 25 death of her 40-year-old husband, Bryant Fidanian.

The 38-year-old suspect told Polk County sheriff's investigators she was cutting pizza with a knife when the couple's dog came into the house covered in feces. She said she went toward the dog, tripped on a rug and fell into her husband, stabbing him in the chest.

While she described their relationship as "wonderful," detectives say neighbors reported frequent arguments and deputies had been called seven times to the home.

Polk County jail records show the suspect's husband served nearly two weeks in jail in September 2016 after his arrest for aggravated domestic battery causing bodily harm or disfigurement.

Fidanian was being held without bond Friday. Court records don't list an attorney.

