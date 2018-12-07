Florida woman's hilarious squirrel photo wins international awards

BRANDON, Fla. - A woman in Hillsborough County took a photo and it's just nuts!

Photographer Mary McGowan was awarded first place in an international photography competition after submitting a very unique photo of a squirrel, FOX 13 reports.

The photo shows a squirrel squatting down and hunched over with its arms stretched out and mouth wide open.

It's almost as if the squirrel was yelling, "STOP!"

"They're so darn funny, I call them nature's comedians," McGowan told FOX 13.

The hilarious photo went viral and was even shared by National Geographic.

McGowan was invited on a Kenyan safari as part of her grand prize.

