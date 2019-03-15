Get home safely with free rides this St. Patrick's Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Don't rely on luck to get home safely this St. Patrick's Day.

AAA and Budweiser will team up once again to provide ‘Tow to Go’ this weekend for St. Patrick’s Day.

The service is offering free rides home to party-goers within ten miles of their destination.

Free rides are available to members and non-members in Florida and Georgia.

All you have to do is call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

The Tow to Go program is available from Friday, March 15 through Monday, March 18 at 6 a.m.

The following guidelines apply to the Tow to Go program:

• Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

• The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

• Free and available to AAA members and non-members

• Based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume.

• Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

