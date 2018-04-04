2 dead in crash of small plane in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people died Wednesday morning when a small plane crashed just after take off from Daytona Beach International Airport, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told media that a wing appeared to come off the Piper PA-28 as it was flying and it crashed into a field just before 10 a.m. Television pictures show that a wing hit the ground some distance from the main portion of the plane.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of relatives.

The Sheriff’s Office notified the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration of the crash, and authorities were expected to initiate an investigation of the circumstances.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.