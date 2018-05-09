Report: State agency clearing out jobs for Scott employees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A newspaper is reporting that a Florida state agency removed top employees and kept positions vacant in order to make room for employees who worked for Gov. Rick Scott.

The Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald reported Tuesday that Department of Revenue officials replaced employees with people who have little experience in tax administration. Scott is leaving office due to term limits, and people who work directly for the governor could be replaced by the next governor.

Leon Biegalski, the head of the Department of Revenue, refused to grant an interview to answer questions about the personnel decisions. He instead issued a statement saying he had high standards for his employees.

McKinley Lewis, a spokesman for Scott, said the governor's office had no involvement in the hiring and firing of the individuals.



