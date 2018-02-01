Naked bank robber found not guilty by reason of insanity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A federal judge has ruled that a Florida man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money is so severely mentally ill, he can't be held responsible for the crime.

Chief U.S. District Judge Michael Moore found Alexander Sperber not guilty by reason of insanity following a 25-minute trial on Wednesday. Sperber, 26, will remain jailed while receiving mental health treatment.

Prosecutors say a dye pack exploded as Sperber ran from the Regions Bank branch in Fort Lauderdale in July. Covered in red dye, he shed his clothes and tossed money into the air.

The SunSentinel reports Sperber told investigators that a chip in head compelled him to rob the bank, so that he could pursue his career as a comedian.



