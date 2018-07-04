Florida deputy, pedestrian struck by passing car

TAVARES, Fla. - A Lake County Sheriff's Deputy is in serious condition after a car struck him in central Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports 27-year-old Lake County Deputy Austin Pringle and 22-year-old Cerontae Hodge were standing beside his patrol car on the shoulder of a road early Wednesday when a passing vehicle hit them.

WKMG-TV reported that Pringle, 27, was in stable condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Pringle as airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious head injuries.

The driver, 53-year-old Kim Johnson told troopers she saw the headlights of the vehicle and slowed down, but didn't know it was a patrol car. Troopers said she was not injured and and alcohol did not play a role in the crash.

The FHP is investigating.

