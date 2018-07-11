Florida community scorched by fire gets temporary trailers

EASTPOINT, Fla. - Two dozen travel trailers will be supplied as temporary housing for residents of a tiny Florida community scorched by wildfire.

In a statement Tuesday, Gov. Rick Scott said the trailers could be delivered to Eastpoint in Florida's Panhandle as early as Wednesday.

The state assisted Franklin County in purchasing the trailers from the federal government.

Over 100 people were displaced by the June 24 wildfire that reportedly stemmed from a prescribed fire ordered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The blaze claimed the homes of 36 families and torched about 820 acres (330 hectares).

State and local officials will be working with the displaced families to find long-term housing.

As of Monday, partial settlement claims totaling $125,000 for emergency living expenses have been paid to 26 people.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.