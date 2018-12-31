Number of sex offenders living in Florida is growing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A new state report says that the number of sexual offenders and predators living in Florida has risen by more than 50 percent in the last 13 years.

Legislative auditors reported late last week that nearly 29,000 registered sex offenders and predators now reside in the state. That's an increase of 53 percent since 2005. Orange County, home to Orlando, had the highest total number of sex offenders and predators in the state with 2,299.

Sex offenders and predators are people who have been convicted of certain sexual offenses. Court designates certain offenders as sex "predators" if they are deemed an "extreme threat" to public safety because they have targeted children or engaged in physical violence against their victims.

Sex offenders and predators are required to register with the state and offers an online search to find offenders by name or by where they live.

