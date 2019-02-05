11 people hurt when stolen van hits Daytona Beach city bus

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Eleven people were injured when a stolen van collided with a transit bus Tuesday morning in Volusia County.

Daytona Beach Fire Department spokeswoman Sasha Staton said in a news release that a bus driver, a pregnant woman and a child were among those injured in the Tuesday morning crash. Staton said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Daytona Beach police said the van was stolen in South Daytona, and officers were observing the vehicle but lost sight of it. Police said officers did not pursue or chase the van.

The van's driver ran away after the crash, but was located on Verdell Street by a resident who held him until officers arrived and took him into custody, police told WKMG-TV.

An investigation is continuing.

